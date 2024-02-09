Reps to hold security agencies accountable for funds allocated to combat kidnappings, banditry, other crimes

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on Wednesday, vowed that the House will hold security agencies accountable for every penny allocated to them to tackle the security challenges facing the country.

Abbas also assured Nigerians across all walks of life of the readiness of the House of Representatives to address the challenges of hunger, inflation and general hardship currently bedeviling the nation.

Abbas gave the assurance on Thursday at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja while addressing a world press conference on the state of the nation.

“In line with our legislative agenda, the 10th House is committed to the security of our nation. I can assure Nigerians that this House will hold security agencies accountable for every fund allocated to them to fight insecurity and insurgency,” he said.

He also noted that the very fabric of the society was being tested and the unity of the country challenged owing to insecurity across the country.

According to him, as representatives of the Nigerian people, the House would not pay lip service to the plight of the same individuals “who elected us into office to protect their interests.”

“It is our resolve to see that Nigerians, wherever they are, live their normal lives in peace and relative ease.

“We are acutely aware of the rising security challenges affecting different parts of the country. As elected representatives, we acknowledge the pain and suffering of every family that has been a victim of brutal crimes and needless violence. Let it be known that your cries have not fallen on deaf ears, and your tears have not gone unseen. We stand in solidarity with every Nigerian affected and commit to deploying robust legislative measures to empower our security agencies, ensure justice, and restore peace and order in our communities,” the Speaker said,

Abbas said the recent acquisition of T-129 ATAK helicopter and the King Air 360i aircraft for the Air Force by the Federal Government was an indication of President Tinubu’s commitment “to investing in the security infrastructure of our nation.”

“It reflects a proactive stance in adapting to the dynamic challenges of modern warfare and a commitment to providing our armed forces with the best tools to defend Nigeria and our people,” he said.

On the economic challenges facing the nation, Abbas pledged the readiness of the National Assembly to support the executive arm in finding lasting solutions.

“I wish to reassure all Nigerians that the House will prioritise funding for programmes and initiatives to alleviate hunger and enhance security. We are fully committed to supporting policies that will stimulate our economy, provide relief, and ensure relief is felt in every home,” he said.

