Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, July 30th 2022

1. Northern groups reject UN’s demand for Kanu’s release

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNGs) on Friday condemned the United Nations’ demand for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Read more

2. Okowa, Ortom meet as PDP moves to close ranks ahead of 2023 elections

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday met with his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, in Abuja. Read More

3. Presidency clarifies El-Rufai’s comments on Buhari, terrorists

The presidency has reacted to comments credited to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on the threats posed by terrorists in the country. Read More

4. Insecurity: Shehu Sani knocks ‘weak Buhari’ for sticking with underperforming political appointees, others

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, on Friday berated President Muhammadu Buhari for perchance to retain underperforming political appointees despite the numerous problems in the country. Read More

5. 2023: Magnus Abe joins SDP to pursue governorship ambition

A former Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Magnus Abe, has joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Read More

6. Atiku is a liar, he never reached out to me —Gov Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has reacted to a recent interview by the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, saying the former vice president lied about consulting him before naming Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate. Read More

7. 2023: Moghalu unsure of peaceful elections amid insecurity, worsening economy

Kingsley Moghalu, who was a member of African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Friday decried the existential crises of insecurity and economic meltdown ravaging the country. Read More

8. Insecurity: National Assembly’s action against Buhari overdue – Gov Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Friday, commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the National Assembly for giving President Muhammadu Buhari a six-week ultimatum to fix the country’s security challenges or face impeachment. Read More

9. Buhari approves Lekki Deep Sea port for commercial operations

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the designation of Lekki Deep Sea port as a Customs Port and Approved Wharf. Read More

10. C’wealth Games: Aruna leads Nigeria men’s team to victory, women’s team beaten in game 2

The Nigeria men’s team defeated the South Africa men’s team in the table tennis event at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday. Read More

