Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday July 29th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Old video of APC vice-presidential candidate, Shettima, condemning restructuring in Nigeria resurfaces

An old video of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, condemning restructuring in Nigeria has resurfaced on social media. Read more

2. Nigeria to sanction BBC, Trust TV over alleged ‘glorification’ of terrorism

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Thursday the Federal Government would sanction the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for allegedly fuelling terrorism with its reportage. Read more

3. Like Senate, Reps minority caucus gives Buhari six-week ultimatum to end Nigeria’s insecurity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Thursday gave President Muhammadu Buhari a six-week ultimatum to address the country’s insecurity or face impeachment. Read more

4. Scared terrorists may attack Abuja, IPOB agitates for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

In light of the security threats in Abuja, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has demanded the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu, their leader. Read more

5. El-Rufai threatens to sack Kaduna varsity lecturers involved in ASUU strike

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has threatened to sack any lecturer of the Kaduna State University (KASU) who continues to participate in the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Read more

6. Investors lose N281.1bn to massive sell-off in Nigeria’s capital market

Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost a whopping N281.17 billion to massive sell-off on Thursday. Read more

7. Zainab Ahmed reveals reason Buhari withdrew $35.6m from Excess Crude Account

The Minister of Finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration withdrew $35.6 million from the excess crude account for security. Read more

8. Suspected terrorists reportedly attack military checkpoint along Niger-Abuja highway

Suspected terrorists reportedly attacked a military checkpoint near Zuma rock along the Abuja-Niger highway, Suleja, on Thursday. Read more

9. Argument over football turns bloody, two students stabbed in Bauchi

Two students of Government Secondary School in Games Village, Bauchi State, are currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained during a bloody clash in the area. Read more

10. Buhari to sign third action plan on anti-corruption August

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday he would sign the third National Action Plan on the Open Government Partnership aimed at fighting corruption in the country next6 month. Read more

