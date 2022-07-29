Business
Buhari approves Lekki Deep Sea port for commercial operations
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the designation of Lekki Deep Sea port as a Customs Port and Approved Wharf.
The Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) confirmed the development in a statement posted on its Twitter handle on Friday.
The statement added that the agency’s Managing Director, Mohammed Bello-Kokoin, secured the approval in a letter issued by the Ministry of Transportation.
With the approval and level of preparedness, commercial vessels will start berthing at the port before the end of the year.
The Lekki Deep Sea port is a multi-purpose facility in the Lagos Free Zone. It is the largest sea port in Nigeria and one of the biggest in West Africa.
The port is expected to handle about six million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers and a significant volume of liquid and dry bulk non- containerized cargoes.
