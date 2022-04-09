NPA redeploys senior officials in major shake-up (SEE LIST)

The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has redeployed some senior officials of the organisation.

The NPA General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ibrahim Nasiru, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, said the changes were part of the ongoing efforts to reposition the country’s port system as the preferred cargo destination in Africa.

According to him, Mrs. Madubuike Ugo, General Manager Monitoring and Regulatory Services is now the General Manager Public Private Partnerships (PPP).

He said: “Mrs. Williams Idowu, General Manager, Public Private Partnerships (PPP), takes over as General Manager, Monitoring and Regulatory Services.

“Mr. Ajibola Olagoke, General Manager, Administration, is now General Manager, Superannuation, Mrs. Moltok Adar, General Manager, Servicom, moves to Administration, while Mr. Musa Yaro, General Manager, Procurement, now heads the Servicom Unit.

“Mrs. Anthonia Ohagwa, General Manager, ICT, moves to Tariff and Billing, while Mr. Anthony Edosomwan now heads the ICT Department.

“Mr. Mohammed Shehu, General Manager, Tariff and Billing, is now the General Manager, Procurement, while Khadijat Sheidu-Shabi had been re-designated General Manager, Managing Director’s Office/TA Administration.”

Nasiru added that Abubakar Umar, Assistant General Manager, Audit (Policy and Compliance), currently heads Finance and Investment Department.

“Mr. Felix Bassey, Assistant General Manager, HR Operations, will now be reporting to the General Manager, Administration, as Assistant General Manager, Administration.

“Mrs. Dairo Olufunke, Assistant General Manager, Performance Management, is now Assistant General Manager, HR Operations.

“Mr. Allen Bankole, Assistant General Manager, Electrical and Corrosion, is now to act as General Manager Engineering.

“Zhimwan Audu, Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications (C&SC), reports to General Manager, PPP, as Assistant General Manager, PPP (New Business).

“Alhassan Ismaila Abubakar, Assistant General Manager Operations – TA to MD (Admin), moves to the Abuja Liaison Office as Assistant General Manager.

“Mr. Richard Terfa, Assistant General Manager PPP – TA to MD (Engineering), is now Assistant General Manager, Facility Management,” the NPA spokesman added.

