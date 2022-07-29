Insecurity: Shehu Sani knocks ‘weak Buhari’ for sticking with underperforming political appointees, others

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, on Friday berated President Muhammadu Buhari for perchance to retain underperforming political appointees despite the numerous problems in the country.

Nigerians have been demanding the sack of the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies over the rising insecurity in the country.

The Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and other criminals have increased their attacks in Nigeria in the last few weeks with Abuja, the country’s seat of government, among the worst hit.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the ex-lawmaker said the president’s inaction was detrimental to the country.

He wrote: “The president is weak when it comes to sacking his appointees who have failed his government and the nation at large. He retains them, and is bonded to them like a blood covenant at the cost of his reputation and the fate of the nation.”

