In apparent afterthought, Shettima claims comical appearance at NBA conference deliberate

The All Progressives Congress vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, on Friday explained why he wore sneakers to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Conference in Lagos State during the week.

The former Borno State governor was mocked on social media and other platforms after he showed up at the NBA conference held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, in a black suit and red tie with a pair of gym shoes.

He represented the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the event attended by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

Shettima, who spoke on the issue in a video shared on social media, said he deliberately went to the conference on sneakers.

He wrote: “I was in Lagos for the NBA conference. It was held in Eko Hotels, it was largely funded by the Lagos State Government, the APC government of Lagos State. Subsequently, they moved to Eko Atlantic city, a product of an idea conceived by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“When I sent my recce team, one of the presidential candidates, his team held meetings for three consecutive nights to commit mischief.

“When I was told it was a hostile crowd. I’m a banker, trained by one of the best bankers in the world. I’m a Jim Ovia boy. I deliberately wore sneakers to the NBA to mock (sic) them.”

