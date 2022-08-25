News
Gov Abiodun begs Nigerian govt, ASUU to resolve dispute
The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday appealed to the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve their dispute in the interest of Nigerians.
The governor made the appeal during the inauguration of the Governing Councils of the State-owned tertiary institutions and Library Board at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Kuto, Abeokuta.
He lamented that the disagreement between the federal government and ASUU has done a lot of harm to the country’s education sector.
The union’s strike which commenced on February 14 entered its 192nd day on Thursday.
READ ALSO: Nigerian lawmaker urges Buhari to settle ASUU with $23m Abacha loot
The varsity lecturers are demanding a review of the condition of service every five years, revitalisation of public universities, and adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as an alternative to the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS) for payment of salaries, among others.
Abiodun said: “Let me add my voice for a quick resolution to the lingering crisis between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). We can all see the effects of the unresolved crisis not only in our education system. It has affected all sectors of our economy. These students are out of school and we all know that an idle mind is an available workshop for the devil.
“This is no more a matter of who is right or who is wrong, it is a matter of what is good for the youths of our nation. I therefore, appeal to both sides to find a meeting point and resolve this crisis for the good of our youths and our nation in general.”
Investigations
