Group writes APC chairman, demands zoning of Senate president to South-East

A group, Coalition of APC Support Groups (CASG), has appealed to the All Progressives Congress National Working Committee to zone the Senate President to the South-East.

The CASG made the appeal in a letter signed by its National Secretary, Mazi Peter Okoroafor, and addressed to the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu, on Wednesday.

The group stressed that the Senate President position in the 10th National Assembly should be zoned to the South-East to foster national unity.

It also recommended Senator-elect for Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Osita Izunaso, for the position.

The Senate Spokesman, Ajibola Bashiru, had during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, said the APC would decide on the zoning principle for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly after the end of the Ramadan fast.

Those who had declared interest in the country’s number three position are the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, and the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi.

Also in the race are former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Jibrin Barau, the Senator-elect Niger East, Sani Musa and the former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, among others.

The letter read: “While not objecting to the emotional argument of geo-political consideration, it behoves on the NWC to lean on the balance of justice and equity, and insecurity challenges to concede the senate president position to the South East geo-political zone, where undoubtedly character and competence is remarkably in abundance.

“Only recently, the South East political zone has been overheated by non-inclusivity in principal elective appointments which the NWC can redress by taking proper and judicious decisions on the South-East Senate Presidency.

“Having considered the prerequisites referenced above, we recommend a man who has character, experience, capacity, trust and above all loyalty to the party as most suitable for the office of the Senate President. The man best suitable for the office so described is Senator Osita Izunaso; the most senior ranking senator from the South East zone in the 10th Assembly, a member of the APC merger committee, APC caucus member, and national organising secretary among others.

“For national cohesion and integration, and for peace to be pursued and delivered in the South-East political zone, the NWC should do the needful by zoning the office of the senate president to the South-East and consider Osita Izunaso OFR as their first choice for all the conditions stated above.”

