 Guinea reverses decision to withdraw from Tokyo Olympics | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Sports

Guinea reverses decision to withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

Published

17 mins ago

on

The government of Guinea has reversed its decision to stop the country’s athletes from participating at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the West African country had withdrawn from the Games which is billed to officially begin on Friday, 23 July.

Guinea cited fear of coronavirus for their withdrawal, but has now made a U-turn as their athletes are set to travel to Tokyo.

“The government, after receiving assurances from the health authorities, is giving its agreement for our athletes to take part,” said Sports Minister Sanoussy Bantama Sow in a second statement.

Read Also: Guinea withdraws from Tokyo Olympics over Covid-19 fears

There had been claims that the Guinean government had backed out due to financial reasons, but Sow told the BBC that “it was not a question of finances. We were simply caring about the life of our Guineans.

“We spoke with the organisers and they told us they will do everything to make sure our athletes will be safe,” he added.

The Guinean delegation features five competitors – one apiece in athletics, judo and wrestling, while two are swimmers.

Team Guinea have participated in 11 editions of the Games and are yet to win any medal.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....