Guinea reverses decision to withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

The government of Guinea has reversed its decision to stop the country’s athletes from participating at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the West African country had withdrawn from the Games which is billed to officially begin on Friday, 23 July.

Guinea cited fear of coronavirus for their withdrawal, but has now made a U-turn as their athletes are set to travel to Tokyo.

“The government, after receiving assurances from the health authorities, is giving its agreement for our athletes to take part,” said Sports Minister Sanoussy Bantama Sow in a second statement.

Read Also: Guinea withdraws from Tokyo Olympics over Covid-19 fears

There had been claims that the Guinean government had backed out due to financial reasons, but Sow told the BBC that “it was not a question of finances. We were simply caring about the life of our Guineans.

“We spoke with the organisers and they told us they will do everything to make sure our athletes will be safe,” he added.

The Guinean delegation features five competitors – one apiece in athletics, judo and wrestling, while two are swimmers.

Team Guinea have participated in 11 editions of the Games and are yet to win any medal.

Join the conversation

Opinions