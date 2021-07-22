Sports
Musa returns to Europe, joins Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk on free transfer
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has officially joined Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk on a free transfer.
The club announced the signing of the Nigeria captain on Thursday, but were yet to disclose the contractual detail.
The move marks a return to Europe for the 28-year-old forward, who had been playing for boyhood club, Kano Pillars, in the Nigerian topflight since April.
Musa left Saudi Arabia club, Al Nassr last October in a bid to return to the big leagues in Europe in January but could not land a contract.
The former Leicester City star had to stay without a club for months before deciding to play with Pillars pending the next transfer window.
“We have added the 28-year-old Nigerian attacker to our squad,” the Istanbul club said in a statement.
“He played for clubs such as VVV Venlo, CSKA Moscow and Leicester City in his career. He scored 15 goals in 87 matches for the Nigerian National Team.
“We wish success to Ahmed Musa under the Karagümrük jersey, signed by our Vice President Serkan Hurma and our Sporting Director Murat Akın. “
