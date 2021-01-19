Gunmen Abduct deputy vice-chancellor of Anchor University

Gunmen on Monday abducted the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Anchor University, Lagos State, Prof. Johnson Fatokun.

It was gathered that Fatokun had dropped his kids who were schooling in the north and was attacked by unknown gunmen around Nasarawa on his way to the airport to head back to Lagos.

A source, while speaking to newsmen, alleged that the kidnappers were dressed in police uniforms.

The source narrated that, “The professor had dropped his son at the Deeper Life High School in the morning. He also went to drop the daughter at a Federal University in Jos.

“He was returning from Jos to Keffi, Nasarawa State, late in the evening when they encountered the gunmen on the road. The driver, however, maneuvered his way and sped through them. The gunmen started chasing the vehicle and shooting.

“There was another set of kidnappers right in front of them. They succeeded in stopping the vehicle. They beat up the driver, who managed to escape. The professor begged them for mercy because those people were angry. That was how they whisked him away.”

It was also gathered that the kidnappers have reached out to the authorities at the victims’ church in Nasarawa.

The incident was confirmed by an official of Anchor University who spoke to newsmen on

condition of anonymity. He said prayers were being offered for the safe release of the professor.

Fatokun is a Professor of Computational Mathematics and Numerical Analysis and was the pioneer Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, before joining the services of Anchor University in 2017.

