Gunmen abduct two teachers in Delta

Gunmen on Tuesday abducted two teachers at the Ohorhe community, Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

The teachers – Gladys Niemogha and Blessing Emunefe – were abducted by the hoodlums who dressed in military uniform at Ohorhe Secondary School, Ohorhe.

An eyewitness told journalists on Wednesday that the four-man gang stormed the school in a gold-coloured Highlander SUV and waited for 15 minutes before abducting the teachers.

“The gunmen were dressed in military uniform. Four of them were in the Jeep including the driver. They were there for about 15 minutes.

“They threatened to kill us if any of us shout. The teachers and students were afraid of being killed. The hoodlums were armed with guns. The teachers were later whisked to an unknown destination,” the eyewitness said.

