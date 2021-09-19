Metro
Gunmen kill one, abduct two in Kogi church attack
Gunmen on Sunday attacked a church in Kabba, Kogi, and killed one person.
The hoodlums also abducted two other persons from the church located at the Okedayo area of Kabba-Okene Road as the day’s service went underway at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday.
The spokesman of the state police command, William Aya, confirmed the incident.
He described the invasion of the church as unfortunate and vowed that the police would go after the perpetrators of the attack.
A worshipper, Mr. Kayode Akanbi, told journalists that the service was barely underway when the gunmen stormed the church.
He said: The six-man gang was armed with guns and cutlasses and did not mask up.
“We were trying to commence the normal service when the hoodlums arrived.
“We just started the call to worship and I was interpreting the pastor’s message when suddenly the gunmen entered from the main entrance and raised their guns.
“They shot sporadically and everybody started scampering to safety.”
