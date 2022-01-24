Gunmen kill petrol dealer, sales boy in Ondo

Gunmen have reportedly killed a petrol dealer identified as Aborowa Oladimeji, and his attendant in an attack on a filling station in Okeluse community, Ose council area of Ondo state.

The gunmen reportedly attacked the ‘Popular filling station’ owned by Oladimeji at about 8:30pm on Sunday and shot at the duo while others fled. Oladimeji reportedly died instantly while the attendant gave up while he was being rushed to the hospital.

The killers were said to have fled the scene after shooting the victims without carting away any of their belongings.

The corpses were reportedly discovered after about an hour when the shooting stopped and those that fled returned to the filling station.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill Ebubeagu operative in Ebonyi

Meanwhile, the Ondo state Police command has described the incident as a botched kidnap attempt.

The spokesperson for Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident to Pressmen explained that the gunmen were suspected to have come to kidnap the dealer.

She however disclosed that a team of policemen and vigilante operatives have begun a manhunt for the fleeing assailants in the nearby forest.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now