Tech
Hackers demand $70m for data stolen from hundreds of companies
A group of suspected hackers are demanding a $70 million ransom to restore data they are holding on to after a recent data pirate spree.
The hackers had, on Sunday, launched a mass extortionate data attack that affected hundreds of companies worldwide, ranging from small to big corporations.
According to local media in Russia, the ransom demand was posted on a blog linked to REvil, a cybercrime gang notorious in Russia.
Today, with more hackers from the U.S. and China, international cybersecurity experts listed the Russian group among the cybercriminal world’s most prolific extortionists.
Read also: Digital currency investors suffer $6.2m loss after hackers’ attack
Although, the gang has an affiliate structure, occasionally making it difficult to identify who speaks on the hackers’ behalf, but Allan Liska of cybersecurity firm, Recorded Future, said the message “almost certainly” came from REvil’s core leadership.
While the group is yet to issue a follow up response after their demands, intelligence is underway towards exposing the group.
In a similar fashion, before the Sunday data harvest, the gang broke into Kaseya, a Miami-based information technology firm, and used their access to breach some of its clients’ accounts, setting off a chain reaction that quickly paralyzed the computers of hundreds of firms worldwide.
Companies hit in the recent attack included schools, small public sector bodies, travel and leisure organizations, credit unions and accountants.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....