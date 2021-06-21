Heritage Bank staff storm Andy Uba’s home to demand loans repayment(Video)

Heritage Bank employees on Monday stormed the home of the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Andy Uba, in Abuja to demand the repayment of loans he took a few years ago.

In a video recorded by a staff of Heritage Bank and seen by Ripples Nigeria, the workers who gathered in front of the senator’s home, claimed the undisclosed amount threatens the survival of the bank in the industry.

According to them, the debt could put the lender out of operation and their job at risk.

While the gate was locked against the bankers, one of them said they were in the building to have a peaceful meeting with the Senator and find a way to get the bank’s money.

He said: “Today is Monday, the 21st day of June 2021. We have here the staff of Heritage Bank Plc, Abuja. We are in front of Senator Andy Uba’s house in Abuja.

“Senator Andy Uba has been owing the bank for a couple of years now, and we are here for a peaceful meeting with him. We are here for a very peaceful meeting to ask him to kindly repay the loans.

“These are depositors’ funds. Because if the money is not repaid, it will throw the number of people you see here with their families out of work and we all know the situation of the economy in town.”

