Hours after extending tenure, Buhari sacks NASENI vice-chairman
Mohammed Sani Haruna, executive vice-chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), has been immediately fired by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The information was released in a statement on Tuesday by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation.
Buhari instructed Haruna to hand over to the NASENI officer with the highest rank, according to the statement that was signed by Willie Bassey, director of information.
The change occurs just after the president had given Haruna a two-year contract extension.
The statement said his removal followed the realisation that he had completed the required term in office.
READ ALSO: Buhari sacks NYSC DG, Fadah, after six months in office
“President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna, to immediately hand over his office to the next most senior officer in the establishment,” the statement reads.
“This follows the reversal of the extension in office granted by the President from 2nd April, 2023 to 2nd of April, 2025 due to the fact that the EVC had completed two tenures of five years each in the organization.
“The president appreciates the contributions of Professor Haruna in the development of the engineering infrastructure sub-sector of the economy, and wishes him success in his future endeavours.”
