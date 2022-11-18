Buhari sacks NYSC DG, Fadah, after six months in office

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, reportedly approved the removal of the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Muhammed Fadah.

It was reported that the removal followed concerns bothering on his competence to pilot the affairs of the corps.

Fadah, the 19th person to head the agency in the country, was appointed on May 18th of this year, which means he only spent six months in office.

He replaced the former Director-General, Shuaibu Ibrahim on the promise of improving the security and welfare of corps members, enhancing the staff welfare and improving the gains of NYSC ventures.

He also vowed to sustain the digitisation of the operations of the scheme as well as deepen NYSC’s impact on rural development through community development service.

As of the time of this report, no official release had been made by the President, nor any reason given for the action.

Fadah, according to reports, was however asked to immediately hand over to the most senior staff in the agency pending the announcement of a new Director-General.

