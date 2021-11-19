HURIWA urges USA to redesignate Nigeria as country with lack of religious freedom

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has petitioned the United States of America to redesignate Nigeria into its Countries of Particular Concern or CPC.

According to the HURIWA, this was due to several violations of religious freedom in the nation.

This stance was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the HURIWA National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko titled, “Religious intolerance: HURIWA faults the US on delisting Nigeria under Buhari.”

The statement criticised the removal of Nigeria from the list, explaining that there was evidence of “tolerated systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom”.

HURIWA said, “It was wrong for the United States to adopt this provocative and ignorant decision even when Christians of Northern Nigerian extraction are killed by Moslem Fulani armed militia supported by officials working inside the office of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

It also questioned the empirical facts utilised by the US to remove Nigeria from the list of worldwide violators of religious freedom.

HURIWA also said, “the US government under Joe Biden has demonstrated a non-challant tendency concerning the massive religion-motivated genocides that are currently going on under the active watch and conspiratorial connivance of the Federal Government of President Buhari who concentrated the powers of internal security to only members of Hausa/Fulani Moslems even when Nigeria is a plural democracy with the multiplicity of Ethnicities and Religious/Belief systems.”

