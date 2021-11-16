HURIWA urges Buhari to sack Lai Mohammed over false utterances on #EndSARS protests

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed for lying to Nigerians over the killing of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the HURIWA National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, in reaction to the findings of the Lagos State #EndSARS panel set up to investigate the incident.

According to the statement, if President Buhari fails to punish the minister he would be remembered as a dictator who oversaw the massacre of young Nigerian protesters.

It also likened the actions of the Minister to a denial of the Holocaust, the killing of six million Jews by Adolf Hitler, after he faulted the claim by Amnesty International that no fewer than 12 protesters were killed in Lagos State by security operatives during the EndSARS protest.

The statement implored “President Muhammadu Buhari as a biological father of many well-educated children, to order the arrest and prosecution of his minister of information Lai Mohammed for committing a grave and heartless offence that is equivalent to the denial of the Holocaust of the 6 million Jews by Adolf Hitler which is punishable by nearly half a century of incarceration.

“HURIWA is also commending the brave members and Chairperson of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the #ENDSARS protests especially the circumstances surrounding the massive cases of extrajudicial killings by the Army and armed police when these armed forces opened fire with lethal weapons targeted at the unarmed protesters.

“President Muhammadu Buhari must note that as a Father of many Children he needs to ensure that impunity is never tolerated especially the extrajudicial killings of very youngsters of Nigeria by the Army just for protesting police brutality.”

