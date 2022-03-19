‘I don’t believe in Tinubu, prefer Osinbajo as APC candidate in 2023,’ says Buhari’s aide, Ojudu

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, on Saturday declared his support for moves to lure Vice President Yemi Osinbajo into the 2023 presidential race.

Ojudu, who was interviewed by a media entrepreneur, Chude Jideonwo, picked Osinbajo as the best candidate to fly the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s election.

He also poured cold water in the presidential aspiration of the APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying he would rather return to the farm than work with the ex-Lagos State governor if President Muhammadu Buhari decides to back him next year.

Asked by the entrepreneur if he would support Tinubu if President Buhari supports the former’s presidential quest, Ojodu said: “Never. Take that from me, write it down today, I will go back to the farm. If I don’t believe in you I will not work for/with you.

“We are still waiting for Osinbajo to come and tell us if he is running. I personally will want him to do so, but he has not come out, so we will wait, and there is still time.

READ ALSO: Tinubu remains my leader, but I’m not backing his presidential ambition —Ojudu

“If I support Osinbajo, he deserves to be supported. I see the way he works, day and night, committed, not asking for things for himself, committed to the people, committed to Nigeria and well educated.

“He can stand his anywhere in the world, comfortable with the young and the old, conformable with new technology and always coming out with solutions to problems. I mean, it doesn’t cost me anything to align with such a person.

“What am I looking for in life? I’m looking for a better society, a society where everybody can realise themselves. I’m looking for a society where some people will not pile all of a country’s resources into their accounts.

“So, if I see somebody who has all of those attributes, I have the right to support that kind of person, so if Osinbajo declares tomorrow that he is running, I will have no apology. I will support him, and I will work for him.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now