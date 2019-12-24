 I rule Nigeria with clear conscience – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said that he was presiding over the affairs of Nigeria with a clear conscience.

He also said it has been a herculean task sustaining the unity of the country.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated these when he received Letters of Credence of United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Mary Beth Leonard, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He told the US government to always balance its sources of information so as not to draw conclusions from partisan or biased sources

President Buhari was reacting to reports human rights abuses and disregard for the rule of law by his administration.

He said the listing of Nigeria for human rights concerns created the impressions that some people were being unfairly treated or marginalized in the country.

He said: “I know that those with access have created an impression of being marginalized.

“I sit here with a clear conscience. I took an oath and I am honouring the office.”

President Buhari said he took some time to explain the situation in the country when he met with the US President, Donald Trump in Washington DC after the American leader expressed concern with reports of attacks on segments of the society.

The President added: “It is not an easy task to work for the unity of the country, and I am doing my best. During your stay in the country, I am asking you to ensure that your sources of strategic information cut across.”

The new US Ambassador said Nigeria was listed on the watch list to deepen conversation on the humanitarian situation in the country.

Ms Leonard said: “I want to assure that the United States recognizes and celebrates the integration in Nigeria.’’

“I feel it’s a privilege and great honour to be here; coming to see the giant of Africa. I have worked for 30 decades before coming to Nigeria. We will do a lot together for peace, security and delivering humanitarian assistance.”

Join the conversation

Opinions