ICPC to arraign ex-JAMB registrar for alleged N900m fraud July 6
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) will arraign the former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged N900 million fraud on July 6.
Justice Obiora Egwuatu fixed the date after the ICPC counsel, Ebenezer Shogunle, disagreed with the terms of the plea bargain the defence counsel, P.A.O. Olorunnisola (SAN), had planned to file before the court on Monday.
The ICPC arrested the ex-JAMB chief for alleged misappropriation of funds on March 15.
The commission claimed Ojerinde allegedly committed multiple frauds while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).
The ICPC listed the ex-JAMB registrar as the sole defendant in suit number CR/97/21 filed before the court.
At Monday’s proceedings, the defence counsel told the court that arrangements were being made for a plea bargain with the ICPC.
However, Shogunle, who had already been served with a copy of the process, disagreed with Olorunnisola’s submission, saying the commission was not in agreement with the terms in the application.
He argued that the application for a plea bargain before arraignment was in conformity with the provisions of the law.
Justice Egwuatu held that since the prosecution was not in agreement with the terms put forward by the defence, a written correspondence should be filed to the effect.
He adjourned the matter till July 6 for the arraignment of the defendant.
