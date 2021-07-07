ICYMI… [FACT CHECK] Is the Federal Government conducting an ongoing recruitment into its workforce for 2021/2022?

Claim: Viral message claims the Federal Civil Service is conducting an ongoing Recruitment for 2021/2022.

Conclusion: False. The message is a refurbished one that has been used over the years for (fake recruitment exercise. The same platform has been used for a message concerning the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Source: The viral message which was shared on WhatsApp has a link attached to it (https://bit.ly/apply-civil-servant-2021). The link leads to a website that includes a form, and the bottom has the coat of arms having “Approved Federal Government of Nigeria Recruitment form”.

The viral message is also shared on several blogs with the headline: Federal civil service recruitment 2021/2022.

Verification: The message comes at a time the country is currently experiencing a high unemployment rate with 32.5 percent of the population being unemployed.

The red flags from the message observed are;

“Folashade Majebi, Head of Civil Service”.

The name of the Head of Service is Folashade Mejabi Yemi-Esan. Also, from past announcements made from the Federal Civil Service Commission, the secretary has always been the signatory to them.

The link attached to the message does not conform with all government website that ends with .gov.ng… the end of the URL ends with .xyz

After filling the form, the website requires you to share the message before submitting the form. It also has a counter that keeps increasing by the seconds.

The federal civil service commission’s original website does not have any information on 2021 recruitment. The last information on recruitment and appointment was in 2019 where it debunked similar messages both in September and October 2019.

The viral message just listed the Ministries, Department and Agency in need of recruitment. It neither mentioned the position, nor qualifications. The Federal Service Commission will always state clearly what is needed.

