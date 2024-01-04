Air Force postpones zonal aptitude test for recruitments

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Thursday, announced the postponement of the 2024 zonal aptitude test for recruitment of tradesmen and non-tradesmen and women, from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13.

This was contained in a statement by its Director, Public Relations and Information, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Thursday in Abuja.

Gabkwet urged all applicants to note that all other details remained unchanged.

Read also: RipplesMetrics: Nigeria paid N1.5bn daily on electricity subsidy in nine months

“This is to inform applicants and the general public that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recruitment zonal attitude test for Trades and Non-Tradesmen/women, earlier scheduled for Jan. 6 will now be held on Jan. 13.

“The NAF regrets all inconveniences this postponement may have caused applicants,” Gabkwet said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now