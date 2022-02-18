Igbo elders threaten to ‘quit’ Nigeria if South-East does not produce president in 2023

A group made up of notable personalities and elders from the South-East, the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum (IECF) has insisted on the region producing Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

The group, at a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, also vowed to place heavy sanctions on any politician from the region who accepts to be presidential running mate to any candidate outside the South-East.

Speaking to newsmen at the parley, former Anambra State Governor and Chairman of the Forum, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, threatened that if the region was denied the opportunity of producing a president in 2023, it would have no option but to quit the country.

“It is either the South-East is allowed to produce Nigeria’s next president in 2023 or the region will quit the country,” Ezeife said.

“Emboldened by the increasing demand and support by credible and patriotic Nigerians for power to shift to the South in 2023, the Igbo Elders Forum hereby encourages visionary, credible and creative presidential materials of South-East zone to declare their intension for Presidency and pursue it with every sense of seriousness, vigour and commitment.

“It is either we are allowed to produce the president of this country in 2023 to change the appalling narrative of continued decay, poverty, insecurity, poor governance, corruption and maladministration in Nigeria or we are out of it.

Read also: Northern Elders urge Buhari to ignore Igbo elders’ request to release Nnamdi Kanu

“Legally, morally, and strategically, it is the turn of the South-East to produce the next president of the country as the other zones have been given the opportunity to serve this country in that capacity.

“There will be no half measures, as serious sanctions will be visited on any Igbo man or woman that sabotages this noble and patriotic decision of our people to provide for Nigeria a credible, visionary and creative president.

“We are very serious about this directive. Do not mind those unserious bootlickers who are angling to be running mates to candidates from other parts of the country.

“The Igbos will not take it lightly with any of our sons or daughters who accept to be running mates to any person outside the South-East zone in 2023.”

Also speaking at the press conference, Secretary of the Forum, Charles Nwekeaku, warned political parties not to contemplate not zoning their 2023 presidential tickets to the South-East as they would lose the region’s votes if they failed to do so.

“We are waiting for them (political parties), as they will meet their waterloo this time if they insist on shortchanging the South-East people this opportunity of producing a credible, patriotic, detribalised and dynamic president of Nigeria in 2023,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now