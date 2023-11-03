Ijaw youth leader cautions Wike against Fubara’s impeachment

Ari Fekorigha, the National Director of Mobilisation for the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), issued a warning over attempts by certain political figures to remove Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State.

Ijaw youths were concerned that some politicians intended to throw Rivers into disarray by forcibly toppling Fubara as governor on false accusations, according to Fekorigha, who made this revelation in a statement headlined “Ijaw Youths Are Behind Governor Sim Fubara,” on Thursday.

He claimed that Ijaw youths will not allow political players who do not have the best interests of Rivers and its people at heart to end the state’s current state of peace, which Governor Fubara has maintained for the previous five months.

He urged Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and a former governor of the state, to abandon the plan to remove Fubara since doing so would have disastrous repercussions for the state and the Niger Delta.

The youth leader, who condemned the actions of some policemen that shot directly at Fubara, urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate the incident and bring to book all the police personnel involved in such a dastardly act.

His statement reads: “We woke up Monday morning to stories of a section of the Rivers State House of Assembly destroyed by explosion and plot by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Fubara over yet undisclosed reasons.

“Not only that, the governor, who had come to the House of Assembly for on-the-spot assessment of the extent of damage, was shot at by the police. This is despicable and unacceptable. We demand an immediate investigation by the IGP, and all those found culpable must be brought to book.”

