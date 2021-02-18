IMF backs CBN ban on cryptocurrency in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

Business
IMF backs CBN ban on cryptocurrency in Nigeria
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has thrown its weight behind the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) two weeks after the CBN directed banks to close accounts related to cryptocurrency across Nigeria.
The CBN had also warned deposit money banks and other financial institutions against dealing with cryptocurrency exchanges, starting that the digital asset isn’t a legal tender in Nigeria.
According to the IMF, the caution shown by Nigeria’s monetary authority is warranted due to the risk in cryptocurrency. The IMF made its reservation known in the 2020 Article IV IMF Staff Report for Nigeria.
In the report, the Resident Representative of IMF for Nigeria, Ari Aisen, said the use of cryptocurrencies raises concern as bitcoin and other digital assets could be used in illegal activities such as money laundering and drug peddling.
Read also: Buhari’s man faults CBN ban on cryptocurrency trading
“The issue with some of the cryptocurrencies is that perhaps some care should be taken about their activities. The use of cryptocurrencies is a concern.
“That is why some central banks, not only in Nigeria, have these concerns about what kind of activities these cryptocurrencies are put and how best to monitor those activities.”
Aisen’s reason for caution is same with the CBN, but this warning has failed to curb the growing penetration of bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. The persons, companies and institutional investors are purchasing bitcoin to grow their wealth.
The increasing acceptance is reflected in the valuation of Bitcoin, which was $1 as at the time it was created in 2009, but now trades above $50,000 in February 2021. As at December 2020, Bitcoin crossed $20,000 mark, but Bitcoin current price is $51,828.64 as at the time of filing this report.
Nigeria’s external reserves decline as Egypt, South Africa, Ghana lead in reserves per capita
Nigeria’s external reserves plunged to $35.633 billion despite strong run of oil price, with the country shedding $565 million.
As the country’s external reserves dip, Nigeria also queued behind Egypt, South Africa, Ghana in reserves per capita.
Within two weeks, the external reserves fell from $36.198 billion reported on February 1, 2020, to $35.633 billion as of February 15, plunging beyond the $36.34 billion of January 26, which was when the decline started.
According to figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the country’s external reserves had began the year at $35.65 billion, appreciating to $36.52 billion as of January 25, 2020.
Rise in crude oil prices, partial global economic recovery amid optimism over the discovery and distributions of COVID-19 vaccines by most developed economies, had been the reason CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, gave for the four weeks boost in external reserves of January.
The CBN has now credited the fall in external reserves in the first two weeks of February on lower foreign exchange receipts, as well as interventions sustained to stabilise the exchange rate.
Read also: Nigeria’s external reserves shed $3.17bn in 2020 amid weaker foreign exchange earnings
This means despite the rise in crude oil price which currently sells at $64.59 – beyond the 2021 budget benchmark of $40 – and the continuous vaccination of persons amid full economic activities, Nigeria’s external reserves is unable to withstand government interventions.
Nigeria lagging behind other African countries in per capita
Nigeria’s reserves per capita is behind the likes of Egypt, South Africa and Angola, all of which have an higher reserves per capita. At a time Nigeria’s reserves per capita fell, that of Egypt rose.
Nigeria’s reserves per capita fell to $169.5, below the $172.60 reported in October 2020, at the same time Egypt’s reserves per capita increased to $342.36, as against the $338.92 in October 2020.
Meanwhile, South Africa’s reserves per capita is $725.49, higher than Nigeria’s figure, while Angola also stayed above Africa’s largest economy with $461.32. countries.
CBN intervenes with $10.31bn to defend Naira from losing value
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the first half ended June 2020, injected a cumulative sum of $10.31 billion to cushion demand pressures and ensure exchange rate stability in the Foreign Exchange (FX) market.
This indicates a 21.7 percent increase from the $ 8.47billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
CBN disclosed this in its latest Financial Markets Department report for half-year 2020 (January – June), released on Wednesday
Since the introduction of the Investor and Exporter window, the CBN has increasingly intervened in the forex market as an active buyer and seller.
While providing insight on the intervention, CBN noted that the global COVID-19 lockdowns, adversely affected oil demand, and also contributed to the slowdown in economic activities.” In response, the Bank took deliberate efforts at sustaining price stability and preserving foreign reserve levels.”
Breakdown of the figures shows $5.06billion was sold at the Investors & Exporters Foreign Exchange (I & E) window, $1.19billion at the inter-bank spot, $570 million for SMEs, $312.00 million for invisibles, while forwards sales were $3.17billion.
Read also: CBN directs banks to close naira accounts of money transfer operators
On the other hand, the sum of US$5,425.30 million matured at the forwards segment, while US$2,504.62 million was outstanding at end-June 2020 .
In the futures market, the sum of US$14,332.53 million was traded, while US$10,832.64 million matured and US$13,167.65 million remained outstanding at end-June 2020.
At the Investors and Exporters window, the half-year activity report said, “The turnover of transactions at the window amounted to $24.69 billion at end of June 2020, compared to $33.21 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
“The decrease in turnover as a result of reduced inflows to the country. Since its introduction in April 2017, the turnover of transactions amounted to $173.41 billion at end-June 2020.”
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, February 17th, Naira depreciated against the dollar to close at N478/$1 at the black market. While at the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window dollar was quoted at N410 compared to N409.67k quoted on the previous day.
Bitcoin makes 94,000 holders millionaires as it stays above $50,000 mark
The number of millionaires have increased, thanks to Bitcoin, following the surge in the most popular cryptocurrency, which started in mid-December 2020.
The increase in bitcoin valuation from Q4 2020 pushed large holders into the millionaire zone.
Ripples Nigeria gathered from Glassnode that the number of holders (institutional investors or high networth individuals) with $1 million worth of Bitcoin rose by 94,000.
The sharp increase in number of millionaires began when Bitcoin first crossed $20,000. The number was cemented with the continuous momentum in the surge of valuation, as Bitcoin now trades at $51,550.15 as at the time of filing this report.
“There are now more than 94,000 #Bitcoin addresses holding at least $1 million worth of $BTC. The steep increase in mid December marks the point when BTC crossed $20,000 – making all early miner addresses (50 BTC rewards) millionaire addresses.” Glassnode said.
Read also: Bitcoin breaks glass ceiling, crosses $51,000 mark
In the past three days, Bitcoin has been surpassing the $50,000 mark, as it enjoys growing acceptance across the world, including investments and commitments from companies like Tesla, Microstrategy, Apple and Mastercard, including institutional investors.
However, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies haven’t been accepted as a legal tender by most Central Banks across the world, including Nigeria. But individuals and companies are taking advantage of peer-to-peer feature to trade with these digital assets.
Bitcoin valuation is given meaning by its users, not financial regulators.
