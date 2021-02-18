Nigeria exits recession, as GDP grows by 0.11% in Q4 2020 | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigeria exits recession, as GDP grows by 0.11% in Q4 2020
Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.11% (year-on-year) in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing the first positive quarterly growth in the last three quarters.
READ MORE: BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Nigeria to exit recession by Q1 2021; Food prices increased in October; See other stories that made our pick
In full-year 2020, however, Nigeria’s economy declined by -1.92 percent beating analyst forecast.
This is according to the Gross Domestic Product Report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday.
Business
CBN directs Nigerian banks to open dollar accounts for remittances
Nigerian banks have been instructed to open dollar accounts for their customers immediately they receive deposit requests from International Money Transfer Operators.
WorldRemit- an International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO) licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made this known in a note to its clients on Wednesday.
“Following the new directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria, transfers with WorldRemit are now only available in US Dollars. Therefore, it is not possible to send a transfer in naira; this will come back as a failed transfer.,” the note reads.
“Before you send, check that the recipient has a US Dollar account with a supported bank. If you transfer funds to a recipient who doesn’t have a USD account, their bank may automatically create a USD account for them.”
READ ALSO: CBN law to affect Mastercard’s bitcoin, cryptocurrency adoption in Nigeria
The operator said it was working with only few banks that automatically creates US Dollar accounts for their customers.
The apex bank had last month raised an alarm that its policy mandating IMTOs to pay diaspora remittances beneficiaries in dollars was being flouted.
As a result, it directed all mobile money operators to disable wallets from receipt of funds from IMTOs, following suspected abuse of policy guidelines by the IMTOs.
Business
IMF backs CBN ban on cryptocurrency in Nigeria
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has thrown its weight behind the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) two weeks after the CBN directed banks to close accounts related to cryptocurrency across Nigeria.
The CBN had also warned deposit money banks and other financial institutions against dealing with cryptocurrency exchanges, starting that the digital asset isn’t a legal tender in Nigeria.
According to the IMF, the caution shown by Nigeria’s monetary authority is warranted due to the risk in cryptocurrency. The IMF made its reservation known in the 2020 Article IV IMF Staff Report for Nigeria.
In the report, the Resident Representative of IMF for Nigeria, Ari Aisen, said the use of cryptocurrencies raises concern as bitcoin and other digital assets could be used in illegal activities such as money laundering and drug peddling.
Read also: Buhari’s man faults CBN ban on cryptocurrency trading
“The issue with some of the cryptocurrencies is that perhaps some care should be taken about their activities. The use of cryptocurrencies is a concern.
“That is why some central banks, not only in Nigeria, have these concerns about what kind of activities these cryptocurrencies are put and how best to monitor those activities.”
Aisen’s reason for caution is same with the CBN, but this warning has failed to curb the growing penetration of bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies. The persons, companies and institutional investors are purchasing bitcoin to grow their wealth.
The increasing acceptance is reflected in the valuation of Bitcoin, which was $1 as at the time it was created in 2009, but now trades above $50,000 in February 2021. As at December 2020, Bitcoin crossed $20,000 mark, but Bitcoin current price is $51,828.64 as at the time of filing this report.
By Fakoyejo Olalekan…
Business
Nigeria’s external reserves decline as Egypt, South Africa, Ghana lead in reserves per capita
Nigeria’s external reserves plunged to $35.633 billion despite strong run of oil price, with the country shedding $565 million.
As the country’s external reserves dip, Nigeria also queued behind Egypt, South Africa, Ghana in reserves per capita.
Within two weeks, the external reserves fell from $36.198 billion reported on February 1, 2020, to $35.633 billion as of February 15, plunging beyond the $36.34 billion of January 26, which was when the decline started.
According to figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the country’s external reserves had began the year at $35.65 billion, appreciating to $36.52 billion as of January 25, 2020.
Rise in crude oil prices, partial global economic recovery amid optimism over the discovery and distributions of COVID-19 vaccines by most developed economies, had been the reason CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, gave for the four weeks boost in external reserves of January.
The CBN has now credited the fall in external reserves in the first two weeks of February on lower foreign exchange receipts, as well as interventions sustained to stabilise the exchange rate.
Read also: Nigeria’s external reserves shed $3.17bn in 2020 amid weaker foreign exchange earnings
This means despite the rise in crude oil price which currently sells at $64.59 – beyond the 2021 budget benchmark of $40 – and the continuous vaccination of persons amid full economic activities, Nigeria’s external reserves is unable to withstand government interventions.
Nigeria lagging behind other African countries in per capita
Nigeria’s reserves per capita is behind the likes of Egypt, South Africa and Angola, all of which have an higher reserves per capita. At a time Nigeria’s reserves per capita fell, that of Egypt rose.
Nigeria’s reserves per capita fell to $169.5, below the $172.60 reported in October 2020, at the same time Egypt’s reserves per capita increased to $342.36, as against the $338.92 in October 2020.
Meanwhile, South Africa’s reserves per capita is $725.49, higher than Nigeria’s figure, while Angola also stayed above Africa’s largest economy with $461.32. countries.
By Fakoyejo Olalekan…
