IMPEACHMENT: Ondo Assembly tells CJ to constitute panel to investigate allegations against deputy gov

A call has been made to the Ondo State Chief Judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, to immediately set up a panel to investigate the allegations levelled against embattled deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

The call was made in a letter to the Ondo State CJ on Thursday which was issued by the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun.

The speaker stated in the letter that the setting up of the panel to investigate Ajayi was in line with section 188 (5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

In the letter to the CJ which was signed by the speaker, it was resolved by the Ondo State Assembly that the allegations against Ajayi be investigated forthwith.

The letter read in part, “By the Resolution of the House today (Thursday) pursuant to Section 188 (3) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, it was resolved that the allegations be investigated forthwith.

“It is in line with the above that request that you set up a seven-man panel to conduct the investigation as resolved by the Honourable House and the panel shall, as soon as possible, report back to the House,” it added.

