Ondo changes covid-19 protocol, as doctors down tools

The Ondo State Government has denied forcefully discharging COVID-19 patients who are on admission at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Akure.

There had been apprehension in the state over reports that patients who are yet to recover from the disease were forcefully discharged following the strike action embarked on by doctors in the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor and acting Commissioner of Health in the state, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye made the denial in a statement in Akure on Wednesday, adding that the state is only changing its protocol in the management of infected COVID-19 patients.

Adeyeye said: “We wish to state that our isolation centers are open fully. What has however changed is the protocol of managing patients with COVID-19.

“Before now, the protocol was to isolate every patient infected with COVID -19 in the isolation center but now our new protocol is to admit for treatment only positive patients with symptoms at the centers.

“Other positive cases that are asymptomatic are to self-isolate under supervision in their suitable homes according to the standard and global practice”, Adeyeye said.

Also corroborating Adeyeye’s position, an official at the IDH, Akure, said no patient has been discharged adding that only asymptomatic patients were discharged.

Speaking anonymously, he said: “If you do not exhibit symptoms, they only give drugs and advice you to self-isolate at home.

“The state government has been trying but the number of patients keeps increasing daily. We had about 76 cases on Tuesday, if they continue to admit those without the symptoms, the facility will be overwhelmed.”

In another development, the striking doctors on Wednesday vowed not to return to work until their demands are met by the state government.

The Secretary of the state chapter of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners, NAGGMDP, Dr. Olasakinju Tunde, said: “We had through the congress requested that our members who are the COVID-19 specialists in the Infectious Disease Hospital Akure continue to work till Thursday morning, 2nd July 2020 in the interest of the general public and particularly confirmation of the COVID-19 status of Mr. Governor.

“It is, however, imperative that our members be withdrawn immediately due to lack of the human face expected from the government. We are pained to have been made to do as such.”

