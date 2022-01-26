India is highest employer of labour in Nigeria after govt —Envoy

Velagaleti Surendra, the Acting High Commissioner of India to Nigeria says India is the highest employer of labour in Nigeria after the Nigerian Federal Government.

Surendra stated this as he led an envoy during the commemoration of the 73rd Republic Day of India in Abuja on Wednesday, January 26.

The Indian envoy also revealed that Nigeria was the largest trading partner of India in the African region.

Surendra also said Indian investments were rampant in Nigeria with over 135 companies in the country.

Surendra also disclosed that the volume of trade between Nigeria and India had risen to 70 per cent more than what it was during the pandemic.

‘So, during the pandemic, it was hardly $8.99 billion and now, it is coming back to the range of $13 billion or so,’ Surendra added.

