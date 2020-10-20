Latest Metro

Injured #EndSARS protesters rushed to Lagos hospital

October 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Injured #EndSARS protesters were on Tuesday night rushed to the Reddington hospital in the Lekki area of the state.

One person was killed and several others injured when soldiers attacked the protesters in the area.

One of the hospital’s officials confirmed the development to journalists.

He said: “Several persons were brought here. I can’t count my figures around them. We are currently treating them.”

