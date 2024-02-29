News
Insecurity: Senate demands recruitment of 10 police personnel each from 774 LGAs
The Senate on Thursday asked the Police Service Commission (PSC) to recruit at least 10 candidates from each of the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.
This followed the adoption of a motion presented by the Senator from Benue State, Udende Memga, at the plenary in Abuja.
In his presentation, Memga said former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had ordered the recruitment of 10, 000 constables annually as part of measures to address the nation’s security challenges.
He said President Bola Tinubu was ready to implement the policy, adding that the recruitment should be conducted based on the strength of each LGA especially on community policing.
The lawmaker said: “The use of LGA parameters in the recruitment exercise is to reflect the principles of the federal character.
“It is also meant to promote inclusion, representation gives a sense of belonging and balance in the polity, section 14 (3) of the 1999 constitution as amended, captured the federal character.”
He stressed that the parameter would promote national unity and command national loyalty as well as eliminate marginalisation of any state, ethnic, or any group in government or its agency.
“It is extremely important to always reflect a fair representation of all local government areas in the recruitments,’’ he added.
