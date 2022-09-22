Politics
‘Insensitive and profane’, HURIWA knocks Buhari’s wife for celebrating daughter-in-law’s graduation
Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has knocked the wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, for the open celebration of the graduation of her daughter-in-law who had finished from a university in the United Kingdom amidst the academic stoppage embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Nigeria for over seven months.
The reaction was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the National Coordinator of the HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, maintaining that the First Lady’s action was “insensitive and profane.”
He called on her to come openly to the public again to apologize to “millions of Nigerian students and helpless parents, because her action was a slap on their faces and a disregard for their emotions and plights.”
The group added: “Her comments come amid the seven-month industrial action by ASUU over Federal Government’s blatant failure to meet its agreement with the poorly paid lecturers.
Read also: Anger as Aisha Buhari flaunts daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK school amid ASUU strike
“Of note, since May 29, 2015 when Buhari came into office, lecturers in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education have embarked on over 900 days of strike.
“But amid ASUU’s incessant strikes, politicians and government officials school abroad and send their children to study in prestigious schools overseas. As though that is not enough, they will rub it in the faces of poor and stranded Nigerians on social media by flaunting their photos.”
By Mohammed Taoheed…
