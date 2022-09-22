Politics
Keyamo slams Peter Obi, says comment on Tinubu a coverup for his ‘WhatsApp gaffe’
The Federal Minister of State for Labour and Employment of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, has berated Peter Obi, over his comments during an interview lauding Bola Tinubu’s contribution to the success of the country.
Keyamo spoke on Wednesday, via a tweet, in the aftermath of an interview Obi granted on Monday with Chude on #WithChude.
The former Anambra State Governor had said, “Tinubu is my respected elder brother. The only thing I’m saying is where we are today. It is a job that requires physical and mental energy, because the country is in a mess. It’s a 24-hour job.”
However, Obi had accused the Tinubu’s camp of disseminating incendiary messages via WhatsApp which might have negative ripple effects ahead of the 2023 elections.
Read also: Keyamo berates Atiku, Kwankwanso, says candidates lack street credibility
In his response, Keyamo said, “Tinubu has contributed to Nigeria’s success, all I am saying is that he should step down and allow others(like me) to rule.”- Peter Obi
“This is to cover up for the gaffe you committed by reading a fake post on Whatsapp and wrongly attributing it to @officialABAT. Just apologise.”
"Tinubu has contributed to Nigeria's success, all I am saying is that he should step down and allow others(like me) to rule."- Peter Obi
This is to cover up for the gaffe you committed by reading a fake post on Whatsapp and wrongly attributing it to @officialABAT. Just apologise
— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) September 21, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...