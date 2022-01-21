Insurance companies flood losers table, as stock market ends trading with N36bn gain

Nigerian bourse handed shareholders N36 billion at the end of its eight hours trading activities on Friday, to improve on the N24.72 trillion market capitalisation reported on Thursday.

This represented a 0.14 percent appreciation in the shareholders’ total investment, which closed at N24.76 trillion today.

Friday’s trading session makes it four days straight gains, with the All Share Index holding on at 45,957.35 ASI.

It surpassed the 45,890.52 points reported on Thursday, after adding to 66.83 basis points to its size.

Meanwhile, trading volume among investors fell on Friday, as they exchanged 281.58 million shares in 3,739 deals worth N2.41 billion.

It was considerably low in comparison to the 873.49 million shares traded in 4,342 deals on Thursday, which is valued at N31.54 billion.

At the end of trading, NNFM head the top five advancers, after recording N0.70kobo gain in its share, sending the equity to N7.90kobo per share from N7.20kobo.

Courtville share increased in value, gaining 9.52 percent to end trading with N0.46kobo from N0.42kobo per share.

Vitafoam share was up N1.15kobo to move from N21.05 to N22.20kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa gained 5.41 percent to move from N0.37kobo to N0.39kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N16.50bn as Nigeria’s stock market free fall continues

Seplat was up by N35 as the share ended trading with N755.10kobo from N720.10kobo per share.

The top five decliners were led by Regal Insurance with its share value declining from N0.44kobo to N0.42kobo per share after shedding 4.55 percent in its share price.

Sovereign Insurance share depreciated from N0.25kobo to N0.24kobo per share after losing 4 percent in its asset value during trading

Sunu Assurance share dropped by 3.13 percent to end trading at N0.31kobo from N0.32kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour lost N0.10kobo to end trading with N3.20kobo from N3.30kobo per share.

Custodian completed the list after shedding N0.20kobo from its market price to drop from N7.25kobo to N7.05 per share.

The top trading equities are Transcorp, which reported an exchange of 35.67 million shares worth N38.05 million.

Courtville traded 31.79 million valued at N14.36 million.

Sovereign Insurance followed with 26.35 million shares valued at N6.06 million.

Access Bank sold 22.20 million shares worth N216.84 million, while First Bank traded 18.37 million valued at N220.18 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now