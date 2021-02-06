Insurgency’ll soon end in Nigeria —Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday, expressed optimism that insurgency would soon come to an end in Nigeria.

He spoke at the virtual February 2021 Holy Ghost Service of the church with the theme, ‘God Bless You (2)’.

He said “I don’t know the kind of crisis you have because if anybody had a crisis, Job had one. Physically, he had a crisis. Materially, he had a crisis. Maritally, he had a crisis, even the wife said curse God and die. And when it comes to his friends, everyone of his friends tried to put a blame on him –this problem can only come on you because you must have sinned against God because you have some secret things that God is trying to punish but all these crises ended in one day.

“That gives me hope for my nation Nigeria because terrorism has a beginning and if anything has a beginning, it must have an end.

“For example, in 1 Samuel 17:1-51, the Bible tells us that Goliath terrorised the nation of Israel for 40 days but one day the terror that started with one man ended when the man lost his head.

“So, with all confidence, I can say that sooner than later, terrorism will be forgotten in Nigeria and in all other nations of the world where there are terrorists, I want you to have hope because this thing did not start at the very beginning of the nations. It had a beginning, so, it must have an ending.”

According to him, every force laying siege on Nigeria would be ousted.

