Investors lose N20.6bn amidst slump in Nigeria’s capital market

Investors in the Nigerian capital market on Monday lost N20.60 billion following the dip in equity capitalization by -0.07 percent at the close of the day’s business.

After eight hours of trading, the equity dropped from N27.94 trillion to N27.92 trillion to push back the bourse into bearish territory.

The All-Share Index was down by 38.22 basis points to close at 51,791.45 compared to 51,829.67 achieved last Friday.

Investors traded 194.12 million shares worth N2.82 billion in 4,899 deals on Monday.

This surpassed 127.03 million shares valued at N1.70billion which exchanged hands in 3,718 deals last week.

Fidson led the gainers with N1.10kobo to move from N11.20kobo to N12.30kobo per share.

Learn Africa gained N0.22kobo to move from N2.25kobo to N2.47kobo per share.

UPDC’s share value was up by N0.10kobo to end trading with N1.13kobo from N1.03kobo per share.

Prestige gained 8.33 percent to close at N0.39kobo from N0.33kobo per share.

Regal Insurance’s share appreciated by 7.69 percent to rise from N0.26kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

READ ALSO: BUSINESS ROUNDUP: MTN’s Momo service loses N22.3bn; Cryptoqueen dupes investors of $4bn; Other stories

Conoil topped the losers’ chart after shedding N2.85kobo to drop from N28.80kobo to N25.95kobo per share.

Redstar Express’ share value dropped by N0.25kobo to end trading at N2.50kobo from N2.75kobo per share.

RT Briscoe lost 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.40kobo from N0.44kobo per share.

Cutix’s share dropped from N2.47kobo to N2.28kobo per share after losing N0.19kobo during trading.

Unity Bank lost 6.67 percent to drop from N0.45kobo to N0.42kobi per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 25.07 million shares valued at N31.76 million.

GTCO followed with 20.17 million shares valued at N413.01 million

UBA traded 17.59 million shares worth N131.22 million.

AIICO sold 13.60 million shares worth N8.32 million while FBN Holdings traded 11.63 million valued at N131.92 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now