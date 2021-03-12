Investors lose N25.47bn in Nigeria’s stock market. Flour Mills, NEM among top gainers | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Investors lose N25.47bn in Nigeria’s stock market. Flour Mills, NEM among top gainers
Investors in Nigeria’s stock market lost N25.47 billion following the plunge in the equity capitalization at the end of trading on Friday.
The market closed with N20.22 trillion, lower than the N20.24 trillion recorded on Thursday.
The All Share Index fell from 38,697.17 to 38,648.48, indicating a difference of -0.13 percent.
Investors also increased their demand for shares at the end of the trading week as 293.97 million shares worth N3.76 billion exchanged hands in 3,760 deals.
This was more than 169.35 million shares worth N2.11 billion traded in 3,568 deals on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Regalis topped the gainers’ chart on Friday as the company’s share price rose by 10 percent to end trading with N0.33kobo per share from N0.3kobo.
Flour Mills share price rose by N2.7kobo to move from N27 to N29.7kobo.
NEM gained N0.18kobo during trading and increased its share price from N1.85kobo to N2.03kobo.
NNFM share price rose by N0.5kobo to end trading at N5.65kobo from N5.15kobo.
Livestock gained N0.17kobo in share price to move from N1.83kobo to N2 per share at the end of trading.
SFS Real Estate Investment topped the losers’ chart after losing N6.9 kobo and dropped from N69.3 kobo to N62.4kobo per share at the end of trading.
Unity Bank share price declined from N0.73kobo to N0.66kobo following a loss of 9.59 percent in its share price.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s stock market returns to positive note despite massive sell-off In UBA, First Bank
African Alliance Insurance share price plunged by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.2kobo per share from N0.22kobo.
Sovereign Trust Insurance share price declined from N0.26kobo to N0.24kobo per share after losing 7.69 percent in share price during trading.
Wema Bank completed the list as its share price fell by 6.15 percent to end trading at N0.61kobo per share, having opened trade with N0.65kobo.
For top traded shares, Transcorp was the most active stock on Friday as investors traded 56.92 million shares worth N45.94 million.
International Breweries shares were traded at a volume of 40.87 million and valued at N210.68 million.
GTBank was next with 30.96 million shares traded at a cost of N953.64 million.
First Bank reported 14.87 million shares worth N105.30 million, while Universal Insurance recorded over 12.83 million traded shares at a value of N2.56 million.
