Politics
IPMAN unhappy with 3% allocation to oil-producing communities in PIB
Mr Joseph Obele, Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has expressed his dissatisfaction over the three per cent oil derivation take approved by the Senate for oil producing communities.
Obele, in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Port Harcourt, said that the long awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was not worth celebrating in the Niger Delta region.
“The breaking news that the Senate has finally passed into law the long awaited PIB is a good news for the oil and gas sector and a bad news for the people of the Niger Delta region.
“The reason is that we in Niger Delta are the direct oil producing people and the initial 10 per cent proposed by the initiators of the bill was not too big for the host region.
Read also: Split in IPMAN as faction dismisses report of imminent strike action
“Today, the PIB has been passed into law leaving the host communities with only 3 per cent derivation.
“This is indeed unfair to us and is not a good news and we are not greeting this move with open arms.
“If the initiators of the bill asked for 10 per cent derivation, I think it’s not bad at all, we own the oil and we are saying 10 per cent should be assigned to the host communities,” Obele said in the statement.
The IPMAN boss, however, said that to the oil and gas sector, the new law would henceforth dismantle the operational bottleneck bureaucracy and the monopoly of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that had long hindered investment in that sector.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....