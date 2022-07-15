IPOB warns British envoy against visiting S’East, says her security not guaranteed

The outlawed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, against any planned visit to the South-East as her security cannot be guaranteed.

IPOB who gave the cautioned in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said it had privileged intelligence report that there was an alleged plot to assassinate the envoy during her visit and make it look like it was the group that was responsible.

In the statement, IPOB claimed it got the information through its intelligence arm, the M-Branch, of a plan to assassinate Laing in the South-East and blame it on its members.

“The global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wish to advise the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing to be more conscious of her environment,” IPOB said.

“We as well call on British High Commissioner to shelve her regular visits to different parts of the Nigeria country-side especially the Biafraland otherwise referred to as South-East.”

“The reason for this sincere security advice is to save her life. Despite her hatred for Biafra and Igbo in particular, we have optimal respect and value for the sanctity of life, especially visitors to our land.

“Given the recently intercepted intel by our M-Branch, the IPOB Intelligence Unit Department, there’s an orchestrated conspiracy to perform a sacrifice big and powerful enough to strengthen the potency of the British hatred against the Igbo and Biafra.

“Such high profile plan is zeroed toward using a highly placed person capable of making headline news globally as a scapegoat.

“The leadership of IPOB do hereby advise that Ms. Catriona Liang, must, as a matter of life and death suspend all her planned activities involving travels within Biafran territories.

“We want to make it unequivocally clear to the international community that IPOB is a non-violent, self determination movement and we understand the usefulness of diplomacy and we respect diplomatic relations.

“IPOB does not wish the British envoy death or dead. However, if she ignores this advice and walks into the trap already set by the enemies of the Biafra struggle, that will be considered suicidal.

