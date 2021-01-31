Iran says locally made COVID-19 vaccine effective against mutant UK variant

Health authorities in Iran have confirmed that its locally made COVID-19 vaccine (COVIran Barekat) is effective against the mutant variant of the virus first discovered in the United Kingdom.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Saturday by Hassan Jalili, who oversees local vaccine production at Setad, a powerful state organisation under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

He said that tests on the blood samples of volunteers who received two doses of COVIran Barekat have yielded promising results thereafter.

“Tests have shown that the blood plasma of the people who were injected with the vaccine in human trials is capable of completely defusing the mutated virus of the English corona[virus],” he said.

Minoo Mohraz, a senior member of the national coronavirus task force, also confirmed the news.

“The health ministry gave a sample of the English mutated virus that has a 70 percent h`igher infection rate to Setad researchers and tests on the blood plasma of the first three recipients of COVIran Barekat showed the virus was completely defused,” she said.

