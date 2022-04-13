Irish Catholic Church demands ban of movie on le$bian nun

A Catholic Church in the Republic of Ireland has demanded the ban of a new film featuring a le$bian nun.

The movie titled: “Benedetta because it offends God,” was directed by Basic Instinct Director, Paul Verhoeven and film company, Mubi

The movie will be released to the public on Good Friday.

The film narrates the story of a real-life 17th-century woman who becomes entangled in an affair with another nun in her convent before their romance was discovered by the church.



READ ALSO: Catholic Church will stop covering up crimes of paedophile priests, Pope says

The movie also appears to be marked by stigmata – the miraculous appearance of Jesus Christ’s wounds on a person’s body.

In a petition by the Irish Society for Christian Civilisation (ISFCC), the group described the movie as a “smart smut attack on the Holy Catholic Church.”

It also branded the film blasphemous and impure, saying it was a shocking attack on Good Friday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now