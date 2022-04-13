Ivory Coast PM, Patrick Achi, resigns

Ivory Coast Prime Minister, Patrick Achi, and the entire government resigned on Wednesday.

The Ivoirian President, Allassane Ouattara, who confirmed the development at the opening of the cabinet’s meeting in Abidjan, said he would appoint a new prime minister to form a streamlined government of 30 ministers.

He thanked the former prime minister for his service to the country.

The President said: “Throughout the past year, despite the exceptional conditions arising from the pandemic as well as the complex regional security environment, you have demonstrated commitment and determination.

“I have decided to reduce the number of government ministers in order to strengthen government effectiveness and bearing in mind the current world economic situation.

“It is crucial to reduce state spending and steer it towards social and security resilience.”

Achi was appointed in April last after his predecessor Hamed Bakayoko died of cancer the previous month.

