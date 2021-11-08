It’ll take 120yrs to meet Nigeria’s demand for medical doctors —Education Minister

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has said it would take Nigeria 120 years for medical doctors to meet Nigeria’s demand provided all practitioners remain in the country.

Adamu made this statement at the maiden matriculation of the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo (FSHUO) held at its temporary site in Otada, Otukpo, Benue State during the weekend adding that the varsity would bridge the huge gap in Nigeria’s need for medical doctors.

“Based on the existing production rate, it will take Nigeria about 120 years to have the number of doctors she needs, assuming all our doctors remain in the country,” said the minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sunny Echono.

“FHUSO will act as a catalyst, through training, research and innovation for the effective utilisation, exploitation and conservation of Nigeria’s natural, economic and human resources,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Innocent Ujah, said the university was “a dream come true”, adding, that FUHSO is the first-ever federal university of health sciences in Nigeria.

Also speaking at the event, Governor Samuel Ortom assured that the Benue State Government would partner with the Federal Ministry of Health for the maintenance of the standard of the university.

