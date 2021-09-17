Resident doctors to appeal Industrial Court’s ruling, continue strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has declared its intention to appeal the National Industrial Court’s ruling directing the association to suspend its ongoing nationwide strike.

The court had earlier on Friday ordered the resident doctors to suspend their 46-day-old strike and return to work immediately.

The judge, Bashar Alkali, also ordered the Federal Government and the doctors to return to the negotiation table in order to resolve their differences.

However, in a statement issued by NARD President, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, and the Secretary-General, Dr. Jerry Isogun, the association said its lawyers had been directed to appeal the ruling.

The statement read: “As we are all aware, especially those that were present in court today (Friday), the NIC has given a ruling on the application for interlocutory injunction filed by the Federal Government. We are not satisfied with the ruling.

“After consultations with our lawyers, we have instructed our lawyers to appeal the ruling and file an application for stay of execution.”

The resident doctors embarked on an indefinite strike on August 2 to protest the non-payment of several months’ salaries and allowances, among others.

