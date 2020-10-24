Latest Metro

Jigawa University staff abducted

October 24, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A clinical official identified as Shehu Abdulhamid who works at the Federal University Dutse (FUD) in Jigawa State has been abducted in Kano State.

The institution’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Bello, told reporters on Friday that the staff attached to the university’s clinic was abducted on Thursday along Kano-Maiduguri highway in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano.

The spokesperson said the Mr Abdulhamid was kidnapped while traveling with a friend while noting that they have “notified the neighbouring Kano command”.

“The kidnappers asked the co-traveller to go with the vehicle and inform his family about the development,” Mr Bello said.

“They have started negotiations. The kidnappers are demanding N20 million, however, as of Saturday morning, they are demanding N1.5 million,” the official said.

Opinions

