Julius Berger leads gainers’ list, CWG tops losers in Nigerian stock market

The Nigerian stock market slumped by -0.13 per cent on Monday after the equity capitalisation closed down at N30.29 trillion, against its previous close of N30.33 trillion.

Also, the All-Share Index declined to 55,605.57 ASI, after losing 74.21 basis points from the 55,679.78 ASI reported last week Friday.

About 123.54 million shares, worth N2.48 billion, were exchanged on Thursday, in 4,076 deals.

During the previous session, investors had traded 730.60 million shares in 3,532 deals worth N2 billion.

Julius Berger led the gainers’ list with a N2.45kobo rise in share price to move from N24.50kobo to N26.95kobo per share.

Unity Bank gained 9.26 per cent to move from N0.54kobo to N0.59kobo per share.

International Energy Insurance share value was up by N0.10kobo to end trading at N1.30kobo from N1.20kobo per share.

Livestock gained 4.67 per cent to close at N1.12kobo, above its opening price of N1.07 per share.

Chams’ share traded upward by 4 per cent to rise from N0.25kobo to N0.26kobo per share.

NGX: Market cap up by 0.86% as shareholders pocket N260.3bn in five hours

CWG topped the losers’ table after shedding 7.14 per cent to drop from N0.98kobo to N0.91kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price dropped by 6.67 per cent to end trading at N0.28kobo from N0.30kobo per share.

Oando lost N0.20kobo to end trading with N4.36kobo from N4.56kobo per share.

Courtville’s share dropped from N0.48kobo to N0.46kobo per share after losing 4.17 per cent during trading.

Japaul Gold lost 3.45 per cent to drop from N0.29kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 11.79 million shares valued at N15.36 million.

GTCO traded 9.39 million shares worth N248.30 million.

UBA sold 9.19 million shares worth N79.04 million.

Oando followed with 8.35 million shares valued at N36.77 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 6.44 million shares valued at N33.18 million.

